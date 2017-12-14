Cleco's Community Fund awards $100,000 to nonprofits

Submitted Photo
St. Mary Outreach recently received a grant from the Cleco Community Fund. Shown are Steve Segura, Cleco manager of origination and retail retention; Katie Chiasson, Cleco senior business developer; Eric Schouest, Cleco vice president of marketing; Bill Fontenot, interim CEO of Cleco Power; Brenda Liner, St. Mary Outreach director; Anthony Bunting, Cleco chief administrative officer; Sabrina Salling, Cleco manager of origination and retail retention; and Willie Bergeron, Cleco principal governmental services representative.
Thu, 12/14/2017 - 10:30am Bill Decker