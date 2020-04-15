Cleco customers will get rebates for online service

Effective Wednesday and until further notice, customers using Cleco’s one-time electronic bill payment service will receive a credit on their bill for the processing fee.

KUBRA, Cleco’s vendor for one-time electronic bill payments, charges a $2.50 processing fee for payments made from a checking/savings account or with a credit/debit card.

“Since electronic bill payments are processed by a third party, Cleco cannot waive or suspend the processing fee. However, we can provide some temporary assistance by reimbursing customers for the fee in the form of a credit on their account,” said Andre Guillory, director of metering, billing and revenue collection. “This is another step we’re taking to support our customers during these unprecedented times.”

The amount will show up on customers’ bills as a miscellaneous credit the month following payment. For example, customers who pay their Cleco bill using KUBRA on April 15 will receive the $2.50 credit on their May bill.

Other customer assistance efforts include the temporary suspension of service disconnects and late fees on customer accounts.

“While we’re not disconnecting power to customers for non-payment, we know some customers want to pay their bill, and we’re encouraging customers who can make payments to do so,” said Guillory.

The following self-service payment options are the safest, most effective methods to pay your Cleco bill during the pandemic:

--MyAccount at www.cleco.com

--KUBRA, Cleco's one-time electronic bill payment service, from a checking/savings account or with a credit/debit card online at www.cleco.com or by calling Cleco’s customer service number at 1-800-622-6537 or KUBRA at 1-888-909-4639. There will be a $2.50 processing fee, but customers will receive a $2.50 credit on their bill from Cleco until further notice due to the pandemic.

--Postal mail to P.O. Box 660228, Dallas, TX 75266-0228

“Customers should not drop payments at Cleco’s customer service offices or place payments in the night deposit boxes, as they are temporarily closed,” said Guillory. “Payments dropped at these offices will not be processed until the offices reopen.”

Cleco’s customer call center is available at 1-800-622-6537 to assist customers with regular business from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to take emergency calls.