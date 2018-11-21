Chris John will leave Mid-Continent post

Chris John, a former congressman from Crowley, is stepping down from his post as president of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association after 11 years.

“The oil and gas industry is very exciting, challenging and critical to America’s energy security,” John said in a press release.

“For the past 11 years I’ve had the privilege to work alongside some wonderful people through both good and bad times.

“I’m incredibly proud of all we have accomplished. Louisiana’s oil and gas industry has a bright future and is well on the road to recovery. I believe it’s the perfect time for my wife Payton and I to move on to our next adventure.”

John has been president of LMOGA since 2007, responsible for the daily operations and advancement of the oldest trade association in the state exclusively representing all sectors of the oil and gas industry operating in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico. He also serves on the executive committee of the U.S. Oil and Gas Association, based in Washington, D.C.

He previously served as a transportation company executive, a member of the Louisiana Legislature and a member of the United States Congress where he served on the Energy and Commerce Committee.