Chamber Education Banquet, Legislative Wrap-Up this month

Donated items are needed for the silent auction to be held during the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce Education Banquet 6-7 p.m. June 27 at the Patterson Area Civic Center. The live auction follows.

Donated items raise money for scholarships and other educational assistance for St. Mary Parish students.

You can drop off items at either St. Mary Chamber of Commerce office or call Catalene Theriot at 337-551-4260 or 337-557-5088. Her email is: ctheriot@16jda.com.

Chamber to explore 2019 session

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce Legislative Wrap-Up Luncheon will be 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. June 19 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City, 500 Roderick St.

The scheduled speakers are state Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, state Rep. Sam Jones, D-Franklin, and state Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Gray.

For more information or to RSVP, call 985-384-3830 or 337-828-5608.