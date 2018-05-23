Celebrating 30 years

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:57am Anonymous

Submitted Photo
M C Bank recognizes employee anniversaries at five-year intervals. Pictured at left presenting a 30-year anniversary gift is Larry Callais, M C Bank’s president and CEO. Continuing from left: Mary Verdun, celebrating 30 years; Melonia Giroir, A.V.P./ Colonial Plaza Branch manager; and Travis Richard, senior vice president over branch operations. Mary Verdun began her banking career in 1988 and is now the customer service representative at the Colonial Plaza Branch.

