The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Zachary and Katie Case, holding the scissors and surrounded by local officials and St. Mary Chamber of Commerce members in the photo above, cut the ribbon Aug. 1 for the grand opening of Case Sports Performance, 6427 La. 182 in Morgan City. Case offers training for young athletes and health-conscious adults.
Hannah Fryou plays ping pong while she waits for the group to gather.
Case Sports Performance opens
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 10:53am
A ribbon-cutting Aug. 1 marked the opening of Case Sports Performance in Morgan City.