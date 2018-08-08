The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Zachary and Katie Case, holding the scissors and surrounded by local officials and St. Mary Chamber of Commerce members in the photo above, cut the ribbon Aug. 1 for the grand opening of Case Sports Performance, 6427 La. 182 in Morgan City. Case offers training for young athletes and health-conscious adults.

Hannah Fryou plays ping pong while she waits for the group to gather.

Case Sports Performance opens

Wed, 08/08/2018 - 10:53am

A ribbon-cutting Aug. 1 marked the opening of Case Sports Performance in Morgan City.

