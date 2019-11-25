Cannata's vouchers given to blood donors

The first 60 blood donors who donate with Vitalant on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 1234 David Drive #102 in Morgan City will receive a $15 voucher from Cannata’s in Morgan City to use toward the purchase of Shurfine turkey or ham. Vouchers are distributed each day on a first come, first serve basis and are while supplies last.

Heading into the holiday season, Vitalant is asking donors to donate now to ensure blood is ready to serve patients when it is needed. This time of year, the need for blood donations goes up by over 20 percent due to increased travel and other accidents.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate. It’s at vitalant.org.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height and weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.