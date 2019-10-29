Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

Cable ends shrimp boat's season

Tue, 10/29/2019 - 11:25am

Top Photo: Shrimp boat Big Daddy’s owner and Captain, Dean Jackson, hangs a No Trespassing sign on the vessel as his shrimping season comes to an end due to damage that occurred when the boat’s outrigger got caught on cables that were hanging under the U.S. 90 bridge due to ongoing construction. Bottom Photo: Police tape and barricades surround the dock where Big Daddy shrimp boat is moored following a run in the vessel had with cables hanging from the U.S. 90 bridge Tuesday morning.

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019