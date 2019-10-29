Cable ends shrimp boat's season

Top Photo: Shrimp boat Big Daddy’s owner and Captain, Dean Jackson, hangs a No Trespassing sign on the vessel as his shrimping season comes to an end due to damage that occurred when the boat’s outrigger got caught on cables that were hanging under the U.S. 90 bridge due to ongoing construction. Bottom Photo: Police tape and barricades surround the dock where Big Daddy shrimp boat is moored following a run in the vessel had with cables hanging from the U.S. 90 bridge Tuesday morning.

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux