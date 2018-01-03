Breaux completes Leadership St. Mary

Whitney Breaux of M C Bank in Morgan City successfully completed the 2017 Leadership St. Mary Program with the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce, a one-year program that includes monthly all-day sessions, which includes presentations on varied approaches to the issues facing every community.

Group members shared their ideas and learned from each other’s experiences, as well as participated in exercises, field trips, and presentations by local leaders. After completion of the all-day sessions, participants graduated from Leadership St. Mary.

The program provided by the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce is held in St. Mary Parish, hosting students from all over the parish. The 2017 session marked the sixth year of the program.

Travis Richard, operations vice president with M C Bank said, “Whitney is a perfect fit for M C Bank. Whitney’s ability to be leader inside the bank and in the community, shows her commitment to sharing the “Hometown Spirit.”