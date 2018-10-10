Submitted Photo

Each year thousands of women survive breast cancer. That’s thanks in part to an increasing number of women having mammograms, which is the best means of early detection. If you’re a woman 40 years of age or older, you should have a mammogram every year. To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, employees at Teche Regional Medical Center wore pink to show their support. Teche Regional offers digital mammography in the fight against breast cancer. Providing superior imagery for an earlier and more accurate diagnosis, digital mammography can be up to 28 percent more accurate. Patients having their mammogram in October will receive an awareness gift. For more information, call 985-380-4400.