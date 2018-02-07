B&G completes purchase of La. and Miss. Taco Bells

B&G Food Enterprises, headquartered in Morgan City, on Tuesday announced its purchase of the last 25 restaurants owned by the Taco Bell Corp. in Louisiana and Mississippi.

B&G, which says it has been a Taco Bell franchisee since 1982, operates over 70 restaurants in Louisiana and is the exclusive operator of Taco Bells in the Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Lake Charles metro areas.

The company also operates 47 Taco Bells and multi-brand Taco Bells, with either a KFC or Long John Silver attached, in the Houston metro area.

B&G now owns all the Mississippi Taco Bells south of Hattiesburg.

“B&G is aggressively expanding its foot print and currently operates 135 Taco Bells, employing almost 3,000 associates with seven additional units under development,” the company said in a news release.

B&G remains family owned and operated and maintains its corporate offices at 1430 Sandra St. in Morgan City.

Taco Bell & KFC are subsidiaries of YUM! Brands, NYSC symbol YUM.