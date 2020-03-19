B&G acquires Texas restaurants

B&G Food Enter-prises LLC has announced the purchase of seven restaurants owned by Double O Inc. in Abilene, Texas.

A franchisee of Taco Bell since 1982, B&G is headquartered in Morgan City.

B&G is the largest and most tenured operator of Taco Bell restaurants in Louisiana. With additional Taco Bells in Mississippi and single-brand and dual-branded Taco Bells in the Houston Market, B&G continues to aggressively expand through both development and acquisition, the company said.

Along with operating seven restaurants in the Abilene region, the company also operates 48 Taco Bells in the Houston metro area.

B&G operates 80 restaurants in Louisi-ana and is the exclusive operator of Taco Bells in the Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Lake Charles metros as well as operating 16 restaurants below Hattiesburg in the state of Mississippi from Alabama to Louisiana.

B&G is aggressively expanding its foot print and currently operates 151 Taco Bells, employing over 3,000 associates with several additional units under development. B&G remains family owned and operated and maintains its corporate offices in Morgan City, the company said.