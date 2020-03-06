Berwick native will lead mental health alliance

Berwick native Don Olivier has been named president of the Louisiana Rural Mental Health Alliance

Olivier succeeds the late Chris Mudd.

“The unexpected passing of our former president, Chris Mudd, has left the Alliance heartbroken and in a state of shock," said Katie Corkern, LRMHA executive director. "However we know that Chris would be the first to remind us that we must continue the important work at hand.

"I am thrilled to have Donnie as LRMHA’s president. He has experience in providing high quality behavioral health services and great relationships with other providers and policymakers, but also Donnie has a passion for our mission in advocating and educating on behalf of those in rural communities about the dire need of stability and access to mental healthcare to those who need it most in Louisiana.”

Olivier is currently the CEO at Magnolia Family Services LLC in Thibodaux,

He became involved in the behavioral health services industry in 2003 and is the co-founder of Magnolia Family Services.

In addition to his experience in the behavioral health services industry, Olivier has a diverse background that includes real estate development, rentals and construction.

By keeping a strong focus on a balanced budget, and using resources where they are needed most, he has helped make it possible for Magnolia to survive difficult times and expand services as much as possible into areas where they are needed.

Olivier is one of LRMHA’s five founding board members, along with membership in numerous other organizations, Corkern said.

“I am honored and privileged to have been nominated and elected as president of the Louisiana Rural Mental Health Alliance,” said Olivier.

“Our former president, Chris Mudd, greatly inspired us to work together, and to advocate and improve mental health in Louisiana.

"I look forward to working with everyone in continuing this very important mission.”