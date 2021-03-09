Berwick council sets meeting for comment on new subdivision

BERWICK -- The Town Council has called a special meeting for March 24 to hear public comments before deciding whether to give final approval for a new subdivision.

The meeting, at which the council could approve plans for Atchafalaya River Estates, will be at 6 p.m. March 24 at Town Hall.

On Tuesday, the Town Council set that meeting, introduced ordinances setting property rates and the drainage fee for 2021, and recognized Berwick High's Student and Teacher of the Year.

Plans for Atchafalaya River Estates call for 41 homes in a development on Fairview Drive near Techeview and Willow Crest subdivisions.

Secretary of State's Office records list Dr. Natchez Morice, an obstetrician-gynecologist who practices in Thibodaux and Morgan City, as the manager and agent for Atchafalaya River Estates LLC, formed in 2016.

The company applied to subdivide the property on Fairview in 2017, said Planning and Zoning Director Gary Beadle. But the project has been delayed by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permitting and a dispute with an adjoining landowner over excavation on the property.

At Tuesday's meeting, Beadle relayed the planning and zoning board's recommendation that the council should approve engineering plans and offer final approval for the subdivision plans. That issue was accidently omitted from the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, so Mayor Duval Arthur announced the March 24 public hearing.

But the council did take one action related to subdivisions. It passed an ordinance establishing a single subdivision approval process.

The purpose of subdivision rules is to make sure lots created when a larger tract is divided have road access, can be connected to utilities and are consistent with public safety. The ordinance passed the five-member council on a 4-0 vote. Councilman Kevin Hebert was absent.

Also Tuesday:

--The council gave Beach Shines On recognition to Berwick High Student of the Year Abby Williams and Teacher of the Year Jennifer Walker.

Abby Williams, daughter of Kenny and Lisa Williams, is the senior class president who also participates in track and swimming. She plans to pursue her education at LSU and has been named the parish Student of the Year at the high school level.

Walker is a Berwick High graduate who went on to Nicholls State and earned her master's degree in 2017.

--The council introduced ordinances establishing town property tax rates for 2021. The rates would remain unchanged at 12.88 and 6.38 mills.

--The council introduced an ordinance setting the drainage fee at $25 per acre, unchanged from 2020. Officials said the fee raises $74,000-$80,000 each year for drainage work.

The property tax and drainage fee ordinances are due for public hearings and final passage votes at the April 13 council meeting.

--Police Chief David Leonard thanked Fire Chief Allen Rink for firefighters' help with traffic control when the recent hard freeze created a hazard on the Atchafalaya River bridges.

--The council heard that the Patterson Veterans of Foreign Wars post plans a March 20 can shake fundraiser on La. 182.

--The council voted to pay two bills related to the Concrete Improvement Project for Belleview Front Street and Gus Street. Southern Constructors LLC will receive $34,009.70, and Miller Engineers & Associates Inc. will receive $1,989.22.