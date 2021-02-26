Bayou Teche Scenic Byway receives federal designation

The Bayou Teche Scenic Byway received the prestigious designation of National Scenic Byway by the Federal Highway Administration on Feb. 16.

In 2020, 63 nomination applications were submitted. Forty-nine byways in 28 states were designated, including 34 National Scenic Byways and 15 All-American Roads.

This determination takes into account evidence of intrinsic quality(s); demonstration of national or regional significance; overall visitor’s experience; and demonstration of long-term sustainability.

To receive a national designation, a road must possess intrinsic qualities that are nationally significant. The road, the attractions and the amenities along the route must provide an exceptional traveling experience so recognized by travelers that they would make a drive along the highway a primary reason for their trip.

Located along the Bayou Teche National Water and Paddle Trail in the heart of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, the byway is home to an incredibly beautiful natural landscape and winds through four parishes, St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary.

With an authentic, walk-able oil rig; stately historic homes; swamp and paddle tours; and tasty Cajun fare, the scenic self-guided tour has something for everyone from the history buff to the avid outdoorsman.

View the Bayou Teche Scenic Byway at this link.