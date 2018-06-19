Bayou BBQ Bash scheduled for July 13-14

The 7th annual Bayou BBQ Bash is set for July 13-14, rain or shine, under the U.S. 90 bridge in downtown Morgan City.

The event, held at the corner of Second and Greenwood streets, is a Barbecue Competitors Alliance-sanctioned state championship competition. In addition to the competitive teams, locals can get in on the action.

There will also be a Corporate Cooking Team Throw-Down Challenge for bragging rights as the best corporate company cooking team in St. Mary Parish and a local competition to name the top St. Mary Parish BBQ Team that anyone can enter.

The cost to enter is $165 for competitive and local teams and $250 for corporate teams.

A kid’s barbecue competition will be held. Known as the Cannata’s Kids Q, children compete in two divisions: 13-17 years old will cook chicken legs and 12 years and under will cook pork chops. Entry fee is $30. For additional information about the kid’s competition and rules visit www.stmarychamber.com or www.cajuncoast.com/bbqbash to download an entry form.

There will be a Business After Hours where the public can meet the cooks and sample their fare. The event will be held Thursday, July 12, 2018, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Morgan City to kick off this event. In addition, the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival will unveil its 2018 poster at the Business After Hours.

On July 13, Ruff N Ready Band will perform. Live music continues Saturday, July 14, when Déjà vu takes the stage 1-5 pm.

Also on Friday, arts and crafts booths will be open 4-10 p.m., and food, drink and beer booths will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, arts and crafts booths are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and live music continues.

There will be food, soft drinks and beer booths selling a variety of items Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Vendors include East Gate BBQ, the Smokehouse, X-Treme Sports, and Trinity Episcopal Church.

An awards ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday.

BCA rules can be found at www.bcabbq.org.

The Grand Champion wins an exclusive 10-karat gold ring designed by Len Klutts and donated by Klutts Jewelers, 924 Seventh St. in Morgan City.

“The ring is valued at $1,400,” Klutts said. “It can be viewed at Klutts Jewelers, across from Joe’s Boots. The side features of the ring include ‘7th Annual BBQ Champ’ and crested fire and meat cleavers. The top features an image of the traveling championship barbecue trophy which debuted last year, Klutts said.

St. Mary Chamber of Commerce President Donna Meyer said that while the championship trophy travels each year, “the addition of the championship ring will make the event more personal for this year’s winner, and we thank our chamber member Len Klutts for this generous prize donation.”

This event is organized by the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or entry forms contact 985-384-3830, visit www.stmarychamber.com, or www.cajuncoast.com/bbqbash.