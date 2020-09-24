Bars allowed to open in St. Mary

St. Mary Parish recently has met the specific positivity infection criteria to opt in and allow bars in municipalities and unincorporated areas to open by falling under the required 5% COVID-19 positivity rate for two consecutive weeks, St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff said in a news release.

The positivity rate mark was required by Gov. John Bel Edwards in his latest proclamation.

Bars and other Class AG general establishments in the parish can open within the guidelines and restrictions the governor set forth.

Those are:

—An indoor 25% capacity (or 50 people, whichever is fewer).

—Outdoor capacity of 50 people.

—Both indoor and outside service only can be done tableside.

—Bars must stop selling alcohol and close by 11 p.m..

—No live music.

—No one under 21 is allowed.

—Standing and bar service are prohibited.

—Tables must be spaced in accordance with the state fire marshal social distancing guidelines.