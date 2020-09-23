Bank supports community causes

Top Photo: Patterson State Bank President Jason Watson presents a sponsorship donation for Berwick's Lighthouse Festival Nov. 13-15. Colleen Askew, left, and Misty Pillaro accept the donation. Bottom Photo: Patterson State Bank recently adopted Berwick Junior High School. This year, the sponsorship will go toward purchasing touch-free water bottle filling stations. These stations are new additions to the school hallways to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Principal Kristin Percle, left, and Assistant Principal Ryan Taylor, right, accept the sponsorship from Watson.

Submitted Photos