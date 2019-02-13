Bank gives to Hearts of Hope

Submitted Photo

Patterson State Bank Senior Vice President and CFO Jason Watson presents a donation to Tri-City Helping Hearts Foundation President Herman Hartman. The non-profit organization will host a gospel banquet at 4 p.m. April 27 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City. The banquet will help raise funds for the organization to operate throughout the year. Funds raised during the event help provide families through out the area who may need financial assistance with expenses related to burial of a loved one.