Bank gives to Hearts of Hope

Wed, 02/13/2019 - 10:38am

Submitted Photo
Patterson State Bank Senior Vice President and CFO Jason Watson presents a donation to Tri-City Helping Hearts Foundation President Herman Hartman. The non-profit organization will host a gospel banquet at 4 p.m. April 27 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City. The banquet will help raise funds for the organization to operate throughout the year. Funds raised during the event help provide families through out the area who may need financial assistance with expenses related to burial of a loved one.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019