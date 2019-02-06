Award time at Teche Regional

Teche Regional Medical Center's Star of the Quarter for the Fourth Quarter of 2018 was named at a ceremony Jan. 30 in Café Teche. Employees were nominated by their fellow employees. They are individuals who take initiative to significantly improve patient, customer, and employee service. They also help to increase patient, customer, and employee satisfaction. The Star of the Quarter is Jerry Douget, RN, from the Emergency Department, shown with CEO Aphreikah Du-Haney West.