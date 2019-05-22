Scholarship Chairman Herbie Kimble of the API is shown with Natalie Bourgeois and Julie Theriot. The Berwick High students each received a $12,000 scholarship.

Program Chairman Ray Autrey presents a $6,000 scholarship to Morgan City High's Mattison LeBlanc.

Left: Chapter Chairman Burt Adams presents Central Catholic's Kerrilyn Luc with a $6,000 scholarship.

API Atchafalaya Chapter scholarships awarded

Wed, 05/22/2019 - 1:32pm

The Atchafalaya Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute has been presenting college scholarships to area high school students since 1956. The purpose of this scholarship is to give aid, with obligations, to promising students of east St. Mary Parish to help make a college education financially possible for students who need or desire such support and who are interested in a professional career. This year's scholarship's recipients are shown here.

