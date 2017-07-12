Acadian Total Security joins Chamber
Wed, 07/12/2017 - 11:33am Anonymous
Submitted Photo
The St. Mary Chamber has a new member: Acadian Total Security. Its services include fire detection, video surveillance, motion detectors, access control systems, medical alert systems and carbon monoxide detection. The phone number is 985-300-3873. Shown from left are Jason Brown, sdales manager with Acadian Total Security; Chamber President Donna Meyer; and Gary Nicar, security consultant, also with Acadian Total Security.