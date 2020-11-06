86 years in business

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce recognized Coburn's Supply Co., 931 U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista, at Wednesday's Chamber luncheon at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Coburn's has been in business for 86 years. The Chamber's Raymond Price, left, presents a plaque to Coburn's Manager Keith Gaspard. Not pictured is Summer Jones, who was named Administrative Assistant of the Month. Jones works with the St. Mary Community Action Agency.