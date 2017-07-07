40 years in banking

Fri, 07/07/2017 - 12:58pm Anonymous

Submitted Photo
M C Bank has a long-standing tradition of recognizing its employee anniversaries. Recently, J. Michael Bourgeois celebrated 40 years in banking. Pictured from left are Larry J. Callais, M C Bank's president and CEO, who presents the 40-year anniversary gift; Bourgeois; and Barton Blanco, executive vice president and chief lending officer. Bourgeois began his career in banking in June 1977 and is now a vice president/commercial loan officer. M C Bank has full-service branch offices in Amelia, Bayou Vista, Morgan City, Lafayette and Youngsville.

