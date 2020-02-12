10 years at M C Bank

M C Bank recognizes and awards its employee career anniversary dates at five-year intervals. Most recently, Peggy Gober, center, celebrated 10 years of full-time service to M C Bank. She began working as a part-time teller in 2008. In February 2010, an opening for a full time teller position at the bank’s main office was offered and Gober said yes. Pictured from left: presenting Gober with her “10 Years of Service” gift are Executive Vice President/COO-Deposit and Loan Operations Travis Richard, Gober, CEO Larry Callais and AVP/Head Teller Edna Landry.

Submitted Photo