Article Image Alt Text

10 years at M C Bank

Wed, 02/12/2020 - 1:07pm

M C Bank recognizes and awards its employee career anniversary dates at five-year intervals. Most recently, Peggy Gober, center, celebrated 10 years of full-time service to M C Bank. She began working as a part-time teller in 2008. In February 2010, an opening for a full time teller position at the bank’s main office was offered and Gober said yes. Pictured from left: presenting Gober with her “10 Years of Service” gift are Executive Vice President/COO-Deposit and Loan Operations Travis Richard, Gober, CEO Larry Callais and AVP/Head Teller Edna Landry.

Submitted Photo

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020