The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce honors The Frame Shop for 55 years in business. From left are Chamber Chairwoman Jo Anne Bergeron, The Frame Shop Owner Deborah Price, and Chamber President Donna Meyer. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce honors Morgan City Health Care Center for 50 years in business. From left, are Bergeron, Center Administrator Jeremy Ryman, and Meyer.

Chamber recognizes longtime Morgan City businesses

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:40am

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce honored The Frame Shop for 55 years in business and Morgan City Health Care Center for 50 years in business at a chamber business luncheon last week at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018