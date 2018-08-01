The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce honors The Frame Shop for 55 years in business. From left are Chamber Chairwoman Jo Anne Bergeron, The Frame Shop Owner Deborah Price, and Chamber President Donna Meyer. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce honors Morgan City Health Care Center for 50 years in business. From left, are Bergeron, Center Administrator Jeremy Ryman, and Meyer.
Chamber recognizes longtime Morgan City businesses
The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce honored The Frame Shop for 55 years in business and Morgan City Health Care Center for 50 years in business at a chamber business luncheon last week at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City.