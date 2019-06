The new Ace Hardware store in Bayou Vista will hold grand opening festivities this weekend. Festivities will take place at Scott’s Ace Hardware, 1101 U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista, 4-6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Activities include sandwich and soda on Friday and live broadcast with KQKI and A Big Green Egg grilling demo.