Morgan City police report arrest in string of burglaries

Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department have made a third arrest in a recent rash of burglaries in the Morgan City area.

At 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, detectives located and arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Berwick, on active warrants held by the Morgan City Police Department. The juvenile was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The juvenile was booked on charges of possession of marijuana (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on warrants for simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Detectives are still working on identifying if any other suspects are involved. Police Chief James F. Blair and the Morgan City Police Department would like to thank the public for assistance in this case.