Morgan City man threatens dating partner with a knife and is arrested on multiple charges

Staff Report

A Morgan City man was arrested and accused of attacking his dating partner, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported in a news release.

—Keithen K. Humphrey, 30, of Cardinal Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated assault on a dating partner, simple kidnapping, false imprisonment armed with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Officers were called to a Belanger Street residence about a disturbance. Officers were met by the victim and Humphrey as they arrived on the scene. Officers learned from the victim she and Humphrey were in a dating relationship. The victim told officers earlier she was in the Brownell Homes area when Humphrey took her vehicle without permission, Blair said.

She advised that while attempting to call for help, Humphrey pulled up to her and threatened her with bodily harm to get in the vehicle with him and Humphrey drove her to the Belanger Street residence, Blair said. The victim said that while inside the residence, he threatened her with a knife. During the investigation, a warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held a warrant for his arrest for domestic abuse battery by strangulation. The warrant stems from a July 21 incident with the same victim. Humphrey was jailed

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 37 calls of service and the following arrest was made:

—Raul Miguel Navarez, 56, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for sexual battery. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on July 25.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Roderick Street to investigate a sexual battery complaint. Officers learned from the complainant and witness that Navarez had touched the victim inappropriately in a sexual way. Navarez fled the area and officers were unable to locate him. A warrant was later issued for his arrest. On Thursday, Navarez was located in the parking lot of the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Herman Terrell Solone, 27, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Thursday for charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation. A deputy was dispatched to a residence in Berwick in reference to a domestic abuse complaint that happened earlier in the evening at a residence in Bayou Vista. With the assistance of the Berwick Police Department, the deputy made contact with the victim and Solone. During the investigation, it was learned that Solone was in an altercation with the victim. Solone was jailed with no bail set.

—Frances Lee Boudreaux, 34, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Amelia when he observed a vehicle without operable license plate lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Boudreaux. The deputy learned that Boudreaux held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed with bail set at $704.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Nicholas Anthony Gamble, 39, of Grace Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Thursday on charges of simple criminal damage to property. He was jailed and released on a $250 bond.

—Adontay Rayshaun Owens, 21, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Thursday on charges of theft and aggravated battery. He was jailed with no bond set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported that there were no arrests.