Morgan City man arrested, accused of knife threat

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

A Freret Street man is accused of chasing his victim with knife and committing battery on the officer who arrested him, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

In Assumption Parish, meanwhile, a homeowner stabbed a man who tried to invade his home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Morgan City

—Thomas Cushen, 50, Freret Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse aggravated assault, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery on an officer, and disturbing the peace by intoxication.

Officers were called to an address on Freret Street for a domestic disturbance. They learned Cushen had chased the victim with a knife. The officer attempted to arrest Cuchen, at which time he began to forcefully resist officers.

Cushen committed a battery on the officer before he was taken into custody. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Tyrese Amos Markael Thomas, 21, Sixth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas was located at Lafourche’s detention center and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Brooke Elizabeth Henman, 31, Herpel Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Friday on a warrant for probation and parole violation.

An officer came into contact with Henman on Railroad Avenue. A computer check revealed she had an outstanding warrant for probation and parole from Arkansas. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Derrick Jamal Batiste, 32, Gen. MacArthur Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Friday on charges of turning movements and required signals, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer, and on warrants for criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, two counts of failure to appear to pay fines and failure to pay probation fee.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Fourth Street and Arenz Street The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Batiste.

During the traffic stop, the officer learned Batiste’s driver’s license was under suspension. Officers attempted to place him under arrest, at which time he began to resist officers. He was handcuffed and placed under arrest.

Officers located suspected marijuana in Batiste’s possession. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City and the Morgan City Police Department held active warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Blake J. Smith, 29, Tiffany Street, Patterson, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Saturday on charges of turning movements and required signals, flight from an officer, possession of marijuana (first offense) and obstruction of justice (tampering with evidence).

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Federal Avenue and Barrow Street. The vehicle fled from officers to an address on La. 182.

Officers were able to detain and arrest the driver. During the arrest, Smith attempted to conceal suspected marijuana by consuming it. The suspected marijuana was recovered by officers.

Smith was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Mario D. Castellanos, 47, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for battery of a dating partner.

Officers came into contact with Castellanos in the area of Willard Street. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest.

He was placed under arrest. During the arrest, officers located suspected drug paraphernalia in his possession. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Darren Ann Boggan, 43, La. 317, Centerville, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.

Officers located Bogan in a parking lot on La. 182, causing a disturbance. The officer observed she was in an intoxicated condition and was placed under arrest.

During the arrest, she pulled away from arresting officers. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Rossandre Legrier, 22, Tarleton, Jeanerette, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace by intoxication and criminal trespass.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for an individual causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the property. They located Legrier in an intoxicated condition and creating a disturbance.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Travon Tracy Stewart, 29, Forest Park Lane, New Orleans, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Saturday on charges of turning movements and required signals, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana ,and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard. The driver was identified as Stewart.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. During the traffic stop, he was found in possession of suspected marijuana. Officers discovered evidence during the traffic stop that the suspected marijuana was intended to be sold in the Morgan City area.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Thomas Stewart, 52, Apple Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving while intoxicated (second offense), possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and introduction of contraband into a penal institute.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Fourth and Brashear Avenue. Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Stewart.

During the traffic stop, the officer observed an alcoholic beverage in his vehicle. The officer also observed Stewart was in an intoxicated condition.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for an Intoxilyzer test. Once at the Morgan City Police Department, Stewart submitted a breath sample of .202g%.

During the booking process, officers located suspected marijuana concealed on his person. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Cedric Benjamin Gant, 23, Grace Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Bowman Street Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Grant.

During the traffic stop, officers located suspected drug paraphernalia in Gant’s possession. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Cory Robert Frank Jones, 35, Berwick, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Friday on charges of stop sign violation, driving under suspension and no insurance. Jones was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Rendaryl Rontre Jordan, 23, Jeanerette, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting a police officer with force. Jordan was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Pamela Collins, 48, Baldwin, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Friday on a charge of obstruction of justice (tampering). No bail has been set.

—David Collins, 45, Jeanerette, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Friday on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, domestic abuse child endangerment law, assault-simple, and resisting by force.

No bail has been set.

—Christian Blair Antoine, 28, New Iberia, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Sunday on charges of failure to signal turn, possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule II drugs. Antoine was released on a $10,000 bond.

—Damond Ray Simon, 22, New Iberia, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of Schedule II drugs. Simon was released on a $7,500 bond.

Berwick

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Clifton Lodrigue, 35, Lucia Street, Patterson, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.

The Berwick Police Department responded to a residence on River Road after receiving numerous calls of a male subject in the street causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with Lodrigue and during this time, he fled from officers on foot.

Lodrigue was located a short time later and placed under arrest. Lodrigue was transported to the Berwick Police Department, where he was booked.

—Jonathan Singleton, 50, Leona Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage, and on a hold for the Morgan City Police Department.

An officer in the area of U.S. 90 observed a vehicle swerve several times over the white fog line.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, at which time contact was made with Singleton.

During the course of the stop, Singleton was found to be in possession of marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia. A warrants check revealed that Singleton had an active warrant through the Morgan City Police Department.

Singleton was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department, where he was booked.

—Leslie Taylor, 55, East Stephensville Road, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense) and improper lane usage.

An officer observed a vehicle crossing over the fog and center line several times while La. 182. A traffic stop was conducted.

Officers met with Taylor, who exhibited signs of impairment. Taylor performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department.

Taylor provided a breath sample of .152G% BAC. Taylor was booked..

—Terrance Davis, 37, Bowman Street. Morgan City, was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

An officer in the area of U.S. 90 observed a vehicle traveling on the fog line. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and officers met with Davis.

While the officer spoke with Davis, an odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was done, at which time a small amount of marijuana was located.

A search of Davis’ person was done and a prescription pill was located in his pocket that he did not have a prescription for. Davis was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department, where he was booked..

Assumption Parish

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Brett Geisler, 48, La. 1014, Labadieville, was arrested Saturday on a charge of home invasion.

Deputies were called Friday to the 800 block of La. 1014 in reference to a stabbing incident. The victim of the stabbing sustained non-life-threatening wounds that required medical attention. Geisler was the person stabbed.

Detectives were dispatched to the incident, initiated an investigation and determined that there had been an altercation amongst neighbors and as a direct result, Geisler entered his neighbor’s home without authorization in furtherance of the dispute.

The homeowner stabbed Geisler multiple times in what detectives deemed an act of self-defense.

On Saturday, Geisler was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.