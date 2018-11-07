Wheel House for Nov. 7

THANKSGIVING

Lee Chapel AME Church, 609 Freret St., Morgan City, monthly feeding at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, features a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. Public invited.

HOME TOUR

St. Mary Outreach third annual “Spirit of Homes” Tour is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Features eight area homes. Tickets, $20, available at Alumni Shop, Wildflower Boutique and St. Mary Outreach, all in Morgan City. Proceeds benefit Outreach’s work for people in need.