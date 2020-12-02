Wheel House

SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, South Railroad, Morgan City, has changed its days of operation. Open 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday for drop off only (no shopping) and 8:30-11 a.m. Thur-sday for shoppers.

FOOD FOR FAMILIES

Food Drive set 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at St. Mary Outreach, 608 First Street, Morgan City. Outreach asks for the public’s help in donating non-perishable food items (including dry food, canned goods, condiments and meats), personal hygiene and household items such as toilet paper, bath soap, deodorant, razors, shaving cream, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, paper towels, garbage bags, facial tissue, foils, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, floor cleaner, bleach and laundry soap, and baby items, such as diapers, wipes, formula, baby food and cereal.

SENIOR DINNER

Sponsored by St. Mary Parish Government and St Mary Community Action Agency 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 8, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, 1404 Chennault St., Morgan City. Seniors 60 and older welcomed. Drive up pickup only, no indoor socializing due to COVID-19. For info call 337-828-5703.