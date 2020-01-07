Two children suffer burns in kitchen

Two young children had to be taken by Acadian Air Med to a hospital out of town to be treated for burns received in the kitchen of a home located in the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City.

The injured children were transported by an Acadian ground unit to the Patterson airport where they were taken by the air unit.

The burns occurred from an accident involving a pot with boiling water. No other information, including their condition is available at this time. Morgan City Police Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene.