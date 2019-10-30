Three local schools placed on temporary lockdown
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 11:52am
Staff Report
As a precautionary measure, M.E. Norman Elementary, Morgan City Junior High and Central Catholic Elementary and High School were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. A psychiatric patient left Ochsner St. Mary Medical Center without clearance and Morgan City Police Department made the recommendation to lockdown the schools in the area surrounding the hospital. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:20 a.m.
