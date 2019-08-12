Thanks for the ghost stories

It’s no secret that Cajun culture carries with it its own set of ghost stories and superstitions. There are very few children in the southern part of Louisiana who weren’t told the story of the rougarou living in the swamps.

But for St. Mary Parish, the present-day ghost stories met real history in the Travel Channel’s television show, “Ghosts of Morgan City.”

Friday night marked the end of season one of “Ghosts of Morgan City,” which consisted of eight one-hour episodes. The Morgan City government partnered with Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau to host a family-friendly event opened to the public where they could come and meet some of the cast members and ask questions about the show, as well as watch the season finale and enjoy refreshments. This all took place in the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Cast members Sarah Lemos, a psychic medium, and Jereme Leonard, the Cajun demonologist, led the evening. Local residents who were in the show were acknowledged and Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi and Chief of Police James “Bo” Blair addressed the attendants.

Grizzaffi told the audience that the show attracted “over 500,000 viewers. “This is a win for the community,” Grizzaffi said.

Blair said that the show “has been an adventure. There were a lot of stories to tell and a lot left to be told. Hopefully we will get to more next season.”

Season two for the show has not been announced, but there are many that are hopeful for it. Lemos and Leonard were doing a live stream during the event on Facebook for the Travel Channel. Those in attendance said, “We want a season two!” in an effort to help convince the Travel Channel to pursue it.

Lemos said that filming in St. Mary Parish was a memorable experience for her because of “the history and grace of all the people. There are great mysteries here and our mission is healing and helping. I think we were truly able to do that here. I think we helped.”

The show opened up with an episode discussing some of the history of Ada Leboeuf, a woman who was a resident of Morgan City who was hanged for her husband’s murder Feb. 2, 1929. She was the first white woman hanged in the state of Louisiana.

The show brought its viewers to various locations around the parish, including Idlewild plantation in Patterson, an antebellum home in Franklin, the Schreier Center in Morgan City, and eventually to a finale taking place in Lawrence Park in Morgan City and ending with a second line down Front Street complete with a lantern release on the seawall.

Episode four of the show took the cast to the Atchafalaya Basin to discuss a popular legend surrounding a pirate named Jean Lafitte and possible buried treasure in the area. The episode crossed over to another show that filmed here, Naked and Afraid, by starring the contestant Jeremy McKay who offered his account of strange occurrences while he was filming in the area.