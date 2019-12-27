The Sons of the American Revolution hosted a dinner Dec. 12 at the Petroleum Club in Morgan City. Karen Solar was the guest speaker and discussed Christmas and the American Revolution. The Sons of the American Revolution are working toward organizing a new chapter. Picture from left: Bradley Hayes, Louisiana president of the Sons of the American Revolution; Dr. Carroll Falcon, member of the Sons of the American Revolution; Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, mayor of Morgan City; David Solar, Louisiana Board of Directors for Sons of the American Revolution; and Karen Solar.