Article Image Alt Text

Submitted Photo

Sons of the American Revolution

Fri, 12/27/2019 - 9:39am

The Sons of the American Revolution hosted a dinner Dec. 12 at the Petroleum Club in Morgan City. Karen Solar was the guest speaker and discussed Christmas and the American Revolution. The Sons of the American Revolution are working toward organizing a new chapter. Picture from left: Bradley Hayes, Louisiana president of the Sons of the American Revolution; Dr. Carroll Falcon, member of the Sons of the American Revolution; Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, mayor of Morgan City; David Solar, Louisiana Board of Directors for Sons of the American Revolution; and Karen Solar.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019