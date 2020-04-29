Sheriff's office distributes masks

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office held a mask distribution for the unincorporated areas of the parish Sunday with an overwhelming response from the community. Lines were long at the locations and the mask supplies were handed out in most locations. The sheriff’s office had a small supply of another type of masks that were sent to the Bayou Vista Fire Department as well. Dist. 11 Chief Clarence Clark supplied additional types of masks to the fire department at Four Corners. The sheriff’s office has requested additional masks, and if those become available, there will be an announcement its the Facebook page.