Scottish quartet will play here next month

Thu, 12/19/2019 - 1:26pm

Glasgow-based The Maxwell Quartet will bring the sounds and stories of Scotland to Morgan City Municipal Auditorium at 7 p.m. Jan 7. Season subscriptions for the remaining three concerts of the 2019-2020 season are available for $45 for adults and $10 for students K-12. Single concert tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students K-12. All tickets, subscription or single concert, are available online at www.morgancitylive.com or at the door.

