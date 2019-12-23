Schools get their grades

Schools that earned a school performance score of 75-89.9 are labeled as “B” schools. Representing the eleven school in St. Mary Parish who earned “B” status are, from left, Natasha Jackson, principal of Franklin High School; Dr. Derrick White, principal of West St. Mary High School; Kristina Estay, principal of Centerville High School; Kiante Gunner, principal of Bayou Vista Elementary; Shannon Hoffpauir, principal of M.E. Norman Elementary; Carmen Lagarde, principal of Morgan City Junior High School; Shantell Toups, principal of J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Kristen Percle, principal of Berwick Junior High School; Tammilee Kelly, principal of Wyandotte Elementary; Sheryl Gibbons, principal of Hattie Watts Elemenary; and Debbie Domingue, principal of Berwick Elementary.