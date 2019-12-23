Schools get their grades

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
The Louisiana Department of Education recognizes schools for Top Growth. Schools receiving a letter grade of A for the Student Progress Index therefore earning the distinction of Top Gains honorees include: J.S. Aucoin Elementary, Bayou Vista Elementary, Berwick Elementary, Franklin Junior High, Lagrange Elementary, Hattie Watts Elementary and Wyandotte. Equity Honoree schools are those showing proficiency in educating students across socioeconomic categories. The schools include: Berwick High, Morgan City High, Patterson High, Wyandotte Elementary, Norman Elementary, and West St. Mary. Administrators pictured from left are Kristian Barbay (Lagrange Elementary), J Ina (Franklin Junior High), Kiante Gunner (Bayou Vista Elementary), Shannon Hoffpauir (Norman Elementary), Debbie Domingue (Berwick Elementary), Shantell Toups (Aucoin Elementary), Lane Larive (Patterson High), Sheryl Gibbons (Hattie Watts Elementary), Mickey Fabre (Morgan City High School) and Tammilee Kelly (Wyandotte Elementary.)
Schools that earned a school performance score of 90 or above are labeled as A schools. Representing the three schools with A's in St. Mary Parish are, from left: Lane Larive, principal of Patterson High School; Mickey Fabre, principal of Morgan City High School; and John Broussard, principal of Berwick High School.
Schools that earned a school performance score of 75-89.9 are labeled as “B” schools. Representing the eleven school in St. Mary Parish who earned “B” status are, from left, Natasha Jackson, principal of Franklin High School; Dr. Derrick White, principal of West St. Mary High School; Kristina Estay, principal of Centerville High School; Kiante Gunner, principal of Bayou Vista Elementary; Shannon Hoffpauir, principal of M.E. Norman Elementary; Carmen Lagarde, principal of Morgan City Junior High School; Shantell Toups, principal of J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Kristen Percle, principal of Berwick Junior High School; Tammilee Kelly, principal of Wyandotte Elementary; Sheryl Gibbons, principal of Hattie Watts Elemenary; and Debbie Domingue, principal of Berwick Elementary.
Schools get their grades
At the St. Mary Parish School Board meeting that took place Dec. 12, schools earning “A” status, “B” status, Top Gains status and Equity Honoree status were recognized. Each principal was presented a plaque honoring their achievement.