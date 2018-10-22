Red Ribbon Week...A look back

Thirty years is a long time for anything, but when it comes to a public awareness observance in a small parish, it can be said that that becomes quite an accomplishment!

Red Ribbon Week, the annual drug-free awareness campaign, actually began in America with Former First Lady Nancy Reagan who coined the popular phrase “Just Say No” and advocated for more awareness and public information on the devastation of drug-abuse across the nation.

From her urgings, The Partnership for a Drug-Free America Campaign organized Red Ribbon Week in honor of Federal Agent Enrique Camarina, who was brutally murdered by drug-traffickers in Mexico.

Throughout America, communities began observing a week of activities designed specifically to raise the public awareness about the dangers of drugs.

In 1988 Congress officially established the Red Ribbon Week Awareness Campaign.

Closer to home, the idea of a Drug-Free observance was first voiced by Principal Jerry Cunningham who ran the Alternative School Center at the Jacquet Campus in Morgan City. He requested of Drug-Free School Coordinator Jacki Ackel, that she organize a public program modeled after similar programs in the country.

The idea took shape when State Senator Mike Foster agreed to be the guest speaker for the program at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Saints Football Star Dalton Hilliard was named the parade marshall. The program was a success with a record breaking crowd of supporters.

The following year, a Red Ribbon Steering Committee was formed to join Ackel in organizing events across the Parish. Each year, the campaign grew.

In 1991, the St. Mary Parish School Board expanded the Drug-Free Schools Program with the hiring of a second parish coordinator, Sharon Smith of Baldwin. Together, Ackel and Smith served the parish both in schools and through various community events and efforts.

The two ladies worked the program expanding Red Ribbon Week for the next five years. Then, Smith (now Sharon Lassere) assumed a principalship.

The school board then hired Diane Wiltz as a drug-free schools coordinator. She and Ackel worked together until Ackel retired in 2012. Wiltz retired in 2015. Gidget Everitt now serves as the parish safe and drug-free schools coordinator and at-risk interventionist.

Red Ribbon Week in St. Mary Parish has always started with the motorcade of emergency vehicles traveling across the parish.

This idea, initiated by Baldwin Police Chief Gerald Minor and then Deputy Todd Pellerin, has been supported by local law enforcement, fire fighters and emergency response personnel.

With sirens and horns blasting, a motorcade convoy may just be the perfect way to announce the beginning of Red Ribbon Week.

Each year, Red Ribbon Week includes a number of designated days to raise awareness of initiatives in schools related to drug and alcohol prevention, such as : Bully-Free Day, Character Counts, Domestic Violence, Suicide and DARE Day.

Public events include the Zoo-To-Boo and Walking Parade of Schools. This year, brought back, will be two prayer observances.

The committee selects a campaign chairperson each year to advocate and promote the week-long observance. Past chairpersons include:

1988 - Guest Speaker, State Senator Mike Foster; Parade Marshall, Dalton Hilliard

1989- District Attorney Bernie Boudreaux

1990 - Sheriff Huey Bourgeois “Drug Free.....For Me”

1991- School Superintendent Ed Payton

1992- St. Mary Parish President Oray Rogers

1993- Elks Lodge Drug Awareness Chairman Sonny Legendre “Proud To Be Drug-Free”

1994- State Representative Jack Smith “Drug-Free and Special”

1995- Diane Wiltz “Joining Hearts For a Drug-Free & Healthy St. Mary Parish”

1996- David Bourdier “Unity Is The Key - Stay Drug-Free”

1997 - Sheriff David Naquin “Celebrate With Me,I’m Drug-Free”

1998 - Bobby Hines, Franklin Police Officer

1999 - Morgan City Judge Kim Stansbury

2000- School Superintendent Lloyd Dressel

2001 - District Judge Bill Hunter “Character Takes A Stand for A Drug-Free Land”

2002- Community Action Director Almetra Franklin “ United We Stand With Our Character”

2003- Substance Abuse Director, Chris Bailey “Light The Way for a Better Day”

2004 - Baldwin Police Chief Gerald Minor “2 Smart 2 Fall 4 Drugs”

2005- District Judge John Conery “Drugs Destroy Dreams”

2006- Franklin BusinesswomanTonya Stiel “Heroes Stand Up Against Drugs”

2007 - Chamber Director Donna Meyer and Rev. Craig Mathews “Team Up Against Drugs”

2008- Chamber Director Donna Meyer and Rev. Craig Mathews “Drugs Are Wack, Stay On Track”

2009 - Karen Matthews “Drugs Are Lame, Get Your Head In The Game”

2010- Karen Matthews “Drugs Aren’t Cool, Stay In School”

2011- Karen Matthews “When In Doubt, Choose The Right Route”

2012 - Chitimacha Police Chief Blaise Smith “Don’t Waste Your Treasures On the Wrong Pleasures”

2013- Chitimacha Police Chief Blaise Smith “Keep Your Balance, Don’t Waste Your Talents”

2014- Chitimacha Police Chief Blaise Smith “Be Driven By The Right Decision....Be Drug-Free”

2015- Chitimacha Police Chief Blaise Smith

2016- Scott Berry

2017- Scott Berry

2018- Scott Berry