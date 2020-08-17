Red Ribbon Week slogan, art contest winners recognized

The St. Mary Parish Red Ribbon Week slogan and grand champion art contest winners were recognized during Thursday’s St. Mary Parish School Board meeting. The art contest grand champion winner is Kailynn Gaudet, a Berwick Junior High School student. Sophie Dufrene, a student at J.B. Maitland Elementary in Morgan City, and Aiden Sherville, a student at St. John Elementary in Franklin, were the slogan contest co-winners. Each had the slogan “Don’t Huff, Don’t Puff, stay AWAY from that stuff! Be Drug-Free!” From left are Dufrene, Gaudet and Sherville.
—The Daily Review Photos/Geoff Stoute
St. Mary Parish Red Ribbon Art Contest winners, whose artwork will be featured in the parish’s 2020-2021 Red Ribbon Calendar, were recognized during Thursday’s St. Mary Parish School board meeting. Winners were, from left, Katelyn Besse, Morgan City Junior High School; Sydreanna Powell, Morgan City High School; Meredith LaGrange and Cora LaGrange, both of M.E. Norman Elementary School in Morgan City; and Silas Hastings of Morgan City Junior High School. Other art contest winners not pictured are Aeris Ladday of Berwick Junior High School; Ann-Marie Guagliardo, Morgan City Junior High School; Allie Blakeman, Patterson High School; Emily Rogers, Hanson Memorial High School in Franklin; and Bailey Crochet, M.E. Norman Elementary.
The St. Mary Parish Red Ribbon Week slogan and art contest winners were recognized during Aug. 13’s St. Mary Parish School Board meeting.