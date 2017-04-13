Police seek ID of suspect in bank fraud investigation

The Morgan City Police Department is seeking the identity of a black male subject in connection to a bank fraud investigation.

The male subject depicted in the picture allegedly cashed a fraudulent check at local bank in Morgan City. The suspect also allegedly traveled to Lafayettewhere he cashed another check in that jurisdiction.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect depicted is asked to please call the Morgan City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-380-4605. You can also send police tips at www.morgancitypolice.org.