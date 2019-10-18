Petting Zoo Fall Fest is Saturday

The Morgan City Petting Zoo is hosting its fifth annual Fall Fest event 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at 725 Myrtle St. There will be games, prizes, costume contest, pumpkin decorating and a chance to feed the animals.

Admission is adults, $2, and children, $3. The first 130 kids paying admission will receive a printed bag.

Each child with paid admission will receive five game tickets. Additional game tickets are 25 cents each. Animal feed will also be available for purchase for $1 a bag.

Pumpkin decorating will include a small pumpkin and foam stickers to decorate it for $4.

The costume contest will begin at noon and will be separated into age groups. The age groups will be determined on the day of the event to try to keep the same amount of kids in each grouping.