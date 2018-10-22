NY Times bestseller speaks at Teche Theatre

Mon, 10/22/2018 - 10:41am

New York Times bestselling and Newberry award-winning author Kwame Alexander spoke to local students Wednesday at a packed Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts. He gave a 40-minute presentation full of insights into how he came to write his newest work, Swing, and the art of perseverance in following one’s dreams. Following the presentation, Alexander engaged the youth individually and was available for book signing.

