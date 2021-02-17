Morgan City under boil advisory

Morgan City is under a boil water advisory.

"All Morgan City water customers should boil or disinfect their water before consuming it or using it for food preparation," the city said on its Facebook page.

While Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna could not be reached immediately for comment, he posted on his Facebook page this morning that with temperatures now above freezing, many water breaks are becoming noticeable in the city’s water system.

He encouraged property owners to check for leaks.

“If you can’t fix it right away, then call in to city hall, and we will come turn off your meter until it’s fixed,” Dragna wrote. “This is causing a tremendous strain on the city’s water system. Please help us by reporting any leaks you find.”

To report the water line breaks, call City Hall at 985-385-1770.