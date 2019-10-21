The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Lila Wasiloski in her tutu and cat ears and Everly Garner wearing her pumpkin shirt were having fun gathering plastic ducks out of the duck pond Saturday morning at the Morgan City Petting Zoo's Fall Fest.
Kendalyn Gonsoulin, dressed as a fairy with a unicorn headband, collected her candy after playing the Plinko game at the Morgan City Petting Zoo’s Fall Fest Saturday morning.
Grayson Romero dressed up as a baseball player and showed off his pitching skills while playing the bean bag toss game Saturday morning at the Morgan City Petting Zoo’s Fall Fest.
Isaac Galloway dressed up as a ninja turtle and was ready to try roping a horse at the hula-hoop ring toss game Saturday morning at the Morgan City Petting Zoo’s Fall Fest.
Morgan City Petting Zoo's Fall Fest
Morgan City Petting Zoo's fifth annual Fall Fest event took place Saturday morning. The event gave youngsters the chance to play games, decorate pumpkins and take part in a costume contest.