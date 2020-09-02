Morgan City Fire Department responds to minor fire

The Morgan City Fire Department responded to a minor fire at a house on Federal Avenue between Terrebonne and Egle streets around mid-morning Wednesday. The incident began while someone was cooking on a butane burner and subsequently a wall was scorched and a couch outside under a carport caught on fire, Fire Chief Alvin Cockerham said. The fire was extinguished quickly, and no injuries were reported, Cockerham said. The Morgan City Fire Department responded with assistance from the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department.