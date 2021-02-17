Morgan City, Bayou L'Ourse under boil advisories

Morgan City and Bayou L’Ourse are under boil water advisories.

The city of Morgan City and Assumption Parish Waterworks District No. 1 each announced the advisories in Facebook posts.

“All Morgan City water customers should boil or disinfect their water before consuming it or using it for food preparation,” the city said on its Facebook page.

While Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna could not be reached immediately for comment, he posted on his Facebook page this morning that with temperatures now above freezing, many water breaks are becoming noticeable in the city’s water system.

He encouraged property owners to check for leaks.

“If you can’t fix it right away, then call in to city hall, and we will come turn off your meter until it’s fixed,” Dragna wrote. “This is causing a tremendous strain on the city’s water system. Please help us by reporting any leaks you find.”

To report the water line breaks, call City Hall at 985-385-1770.

Meanwhile, Assumption Parish Water District No. 1 customers in Pierre Part, Belle River and Bayou L’Ourse areas also are under the advisory.

“We have breaks on our main lines in these areas,” the water district said in a Facebook post. “We will lift the boil water advisory once the bacteriological samples are received and are found to be in compliance from the state of Louisiana’s Lab.”