Mayor Foulcard: 'Stay at your homes'

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard issued the following service announcement for the city of Franklin:

“I’m asking you to keep those affected, in your thoughts and prayers. I’ve been in constant contact with state agencies to ensure the safety and readiness of the city of Franklin.

“We are ready and prepared to continue operating the city government and to provide essential services during this health crisis.

“Please continue staying home with your families, do not go out in public unless necessary and always wash your hands.

“With Congress authorizing direct cash payments, criminals will try to take advantage of the elderly and those suffering from the virus.

“Do not give out any personal information over the phone or internet.

“My office stands ready, willing, and able to assist in anything we can.

“Thanks, and God bless.”