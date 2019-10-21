The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Staff of Urgent Care gave candy to kids from the tri-city area who participated in Morgan City Main Street’s annual Trunk or Treat event.
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Resident of Morgan City Health Care Center, Joyce Rankin, passed out candy to kids during Morgan City Main Street’s Trunk or Treat event Saturday night.
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Main Street's Trunk or Treat
Morgan City Main Street hosted its annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday night and had a large turnout. Crowd estimated indicate the turnout may have topped last year's 1,100.